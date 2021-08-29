Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,998 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

