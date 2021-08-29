Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

