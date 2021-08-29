Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

