Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,140 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 23.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIA stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

