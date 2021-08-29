Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,502 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $73.96 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

