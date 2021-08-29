Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,617 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

