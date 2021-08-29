Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $5.40 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 683,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

