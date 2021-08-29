Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

