Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after buying an additional 185,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

