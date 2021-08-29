Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,188,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

