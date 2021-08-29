Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce $56.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $234.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $234.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

