Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $62,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after buying an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 6,659,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

