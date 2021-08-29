Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNMCY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.
