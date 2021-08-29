Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 3,498,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,974.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SNPTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

