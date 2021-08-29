SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $91.56 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.