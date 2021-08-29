SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.34% of SuRo Capital worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SSSS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 151,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,141. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.70%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.