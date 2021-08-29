SushiSwap Price Tops $11.78 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $206.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $11.78 or 0.00024146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,378,231 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.