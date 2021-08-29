Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

