Sylo (SYLO) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $398,761.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

