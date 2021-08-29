Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.39. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.