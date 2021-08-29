Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

