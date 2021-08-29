Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.81. The stock had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $333.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

