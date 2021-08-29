Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

