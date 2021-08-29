T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

