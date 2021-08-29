T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lifted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of TROW traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 612,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

