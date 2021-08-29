T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.65. The company had a trading volume of 612,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.