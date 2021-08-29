T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.