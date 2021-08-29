Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.31% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. 287,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,583. The firm has a market cap of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,784. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.