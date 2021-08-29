Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the July 29th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.