Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.01% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $38,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SKT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

