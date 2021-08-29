Tapmydata (TAP) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $30,183.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

