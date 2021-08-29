Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $79,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

