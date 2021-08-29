Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Target worth $221,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.