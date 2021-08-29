Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 114,174 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 561.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. 347,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

