Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 42,969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.