Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,559 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

