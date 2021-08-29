Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 90,189 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

