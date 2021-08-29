Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $35,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $352.83. 806,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

