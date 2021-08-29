Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 202,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

