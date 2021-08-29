Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 112,169 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 43.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

