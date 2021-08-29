Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 264,866 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9,994.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.90% of Installed Building Products worth $32,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.88. 211,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

