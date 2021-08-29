Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 308 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $43,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $29.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

