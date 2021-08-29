Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $61,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 438,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $292.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.