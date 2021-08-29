Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.91. The stock had a trading volume of 378,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

