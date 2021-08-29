Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of The Progressive worth $36,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,566,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 42.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,105,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,543,000 after buying an additional 405,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

