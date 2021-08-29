Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $37,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $175.80. 1,747,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,827. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

