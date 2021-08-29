Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

