Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $68,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.68. 1,533,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,102. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

