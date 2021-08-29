Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

