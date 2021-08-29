Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $46,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.